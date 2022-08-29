Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Faisal Shaikh gets eliminated from the show; Rohit Shetty says he's proud of him

Social media star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Rohit Shetty's show is going at its pace and with each passing week, it is becoming tougher. Earlier, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Sriti Jha got evicted from the show. To note, Rohit Shetty is hosting the reality show for the seventh time this year and the camp has been set in Cape Town. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Faisal Shaikh had to bid adieu to the show on August 28.

Faisal locked horns with co-contestant Nishant Bhat in the elimination round. In the eviction task, they had to stand inside a box filled with ice for straight one minute while the water kept flowing from the ten knobs placed above the box. After one minute, the contestant had to find the correct cover of each knob hidden under the ice and stop the water flow within 7 minutes time. Faisal completed the eviction task in 4.55 seconds whereas Nishant took 4 minutes 15 seconds.

As Faisal Shaikh bid adieu to the show, host Rohit Shetty said that Mr. Faisu's journey has been great and he is very proud of him. Nishant also said that Faisu is a beautiful soul with a lovely smile and that eases out his stress. Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, and others too praised Faisal for his nature.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, among others.

You can watch the show every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV and Voot.

