Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Faisal Shaikh takes a dig at other contestants; Kanika Mann explores Cape Town; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being filmed currently in Cape Town. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. The promos are proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats once the show starts airing. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. They have been continuously sharing amusing pictures and videos of their fun time.

Today, social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu shared a hilarious video on his Instagram account. He captured all the contestants and filmed them with the most trending filter. Sharing this, Faisal captioned, "This filter". Another contender who is enjoying her heart out in Cape Town is Kanika Mann. The actress too shared a video in which she can be seen having a fun time on the streets of Cape Town. In this video, Kanika looks pretty in a pink outfit.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Colors TV.

