Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann's 5 jaw-dropping PICS

Kanika Mann is one of the most-loved actors on television, who rose to fame with the daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She is currently seen in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The shoot was held in Cape Town and the contestants returned to India, almost a month ago. During her stint, Kanika posted a picture of her swimsuit for the first time on Instagram and shared that she had to block her father to do so. Of late, the actress has become very experimentative in terms of her fashion and styling. Let's take a look:

Peach perfection

Kanika Mann looks stunning in this frame where she donned a nude sequinned bralette with a bodycon lehenga. The smokey eyes with wavy hair added more oomph to the look. She captioned the photo, "Like a moon .. Part of her was always hidden away (sic)"

Floral crop top

Kanika Mann wore a floral crop top and paired it with pieces of jewellery. Her loose hair added to the beauty. The actress received a thumbs up from all her fans and friends from the fraternity. Happy girl Kanika Mann flaunted her svelte physique in this orange swimsuit that she wore in Cape Town. The post was captioned, "Few from the last month … #kkk12 #kanikamann #kanikamanninkkk12 (sic)"

A stunner

The deep blue off-shoulder bodycon dress with cuts around the waist was donned by Kanika Mann for one of the parties. She applied subtle makeup with a messy ponytail and smokey eyes. Kanika received a 'yay' from the fans.

Glowing in the moonlight

Kanika Mann's tangerine asymmetrical co-ord set is perfect for a date night or a bash at the Cruz. She completed the look with tan boots and curls. She captioned the photo: "to the moon … (sic)"

Kanika Mann has time and again proved that she can rock any outfit.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann reveals if she's doing Bigg Boss 16; Says 'If things work out...'

