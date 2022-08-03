Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann's Wednesday photo dump will surely light up your feed

Kanika Mann is a talented actor, who created a name for herself with the daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The 22-year-old is winning hearts with her performance in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Her bubbly nature and camaraderie with host Rohit Shetty is being loved by the audience, and she always surprises the viewers with her stunts.

Kanika Mann's Wednesday photo dump

Kanika has also maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often treats her followers with her pictures and videos. Today, Kanika uploaded several pictures on her Instagram handle. The first picture is absolutely a jaw-dropping sight for her fans as the actress looks stunning in a floral bralette top. Some of the following pictures are from her Dubai vacation. Sharing these photos, Kanika captioned, "Hey hey hey!"

Kanika Mann on her partciipation in Bigg Boss

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kanika revealed her interest in participating in India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. Kanika had said that Bigg Boss is a wonderful show and she has heard great stuff about it. When asked if she is participating in it, the actress replied, "If things work out, they work out. We'll see!" After returning from Cape Town, Kanika is often snapped getting in and out of production houses' offices and discussing various projects. However, the young actress shared that nothing has turned out to be substantial yet and she's still waiting to grab a great project. "Oh yes, I'm waiting to get my hands on something interesting."

On the professional front, Kanika Mann was recently seen in the web show, Roohaniyat, and also appeared in a music video with Raghav Sachar. Today, on 3rd August, Kanika's new music video titled 'Sorry Sorry' has been released. In this music video, Kanika is paired opposite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat.

