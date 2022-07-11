Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Fans hail Nishant Bhat for doing a stunt against Rubina Dilaik; Rohit Shetty pranks him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become one of the most-watched shows on TV screens since its launch. The show is hosted by action director Rohit Shetty and he is hosting the show for the seventh season this year. It is being shot on Cape Town, South Africa and the stunts for the season are a level higher than last year in terms of adventure and thrill. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat was seen giving tough competition to Rubina Dilaik in a stunt. Nishant and other contestants get pranked as Rohit Shetty announces his fake elimination.

Nishant Entertaining Bhat, the name allocated to this former high boss contestant by netizens grabbed eyeballs with his recent elimination stunt opposite Rubina Dilaik. The competitors had to stand in a glass cage and there were ice cubes coming in. After Rohit's get-go, they had to find glow sticks and put them in the assigned boxes (based on colours). Nishant, acing his task, comes out badly bruised and gets on the elimination radar with a minor difference. Rohit Shetty announces his elimination which shocks the contestants and the viewers of the show, but here’s a twist. While Nishant, says his goodbyes and walks away host Rohit Shetty, announces no elimination.

This filled the fellow contestants and the Twitterati with immense joy showering their good wishes for the ace choreographer.

The show has reached the highest rated entertaining show of the year’s mark with host Rohit Shetty introducing some breathe taking stunts performed by the known faces of the entertainment fraternity, it’s of no surprise why the fans are hooked on to this show.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Nishant Bhat reveals special traits of Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik & Mr Faisu