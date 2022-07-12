Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Fans hail ‘Sherni’ Rubina Dilaik for acing elimination stunt; Call out ‘herd mentality’

The popular stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has become the audience’s favourite reality show since it started airing. The fans of the show are amazed to see their favourite celebs performing thrilling and adventurous stunts this season. It is hosted by the daredevil action director Rohit Shetty and the shooting is going on in Cape Town, South Africa. In the recent episode, the contestants were asked to choose one among themselves for an elimination stunt, and Rubina Dilaik got the maximum votes. We asked our Pinkvilla family if they thought that it was fair to choose Rubina for the elimination task. Here are the replies.

The fans of the show and the actress are very disappointed to see her name for the elimination stunt. The tension takes over when the contestants must choose the contenders for the elimination stunt amongst themselves to face the eviction round. The contestants gang up against Rubina and nominate her for the Stunt. The battle of stunts turns into the battle of words when Rubina gives it back questioning them on what basis they are nominating her and claiming others for being insecure. Rubina was pitted against Nishant Bhat and she emerged as the winner of the task.

Talking about contestants taking her name, one wrote, “They know Rubina is the strongest so they all Ganged up & took her name #StayStrongRubina”, another said, “Definitely not. Many didn't complete stunts. Ruby is their biggest competition, they know it. Kudos to sriti, did what was right.” A user wrote, “Not at all fair, Mohit didn't won yet any stunt from Day 1 how people forgot that ? It's just everyone followed bhed chaal to kick out Rubina”, “But koi na Sherni hain jeet hi gayi elimination stunt bhi.”

Rubina Dilaik’s career

Rubina Dilalk’s first show was Chhoti Bahu and went on become lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was also winner of reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

