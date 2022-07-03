Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 First Episode Review: Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik are fierce, KKK gets bigger & better

In its 12th season, Khatron Ke Khiladi setup in Cape Town, South Africa, has roped in the bigwigs of the TV industry.

Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Chetana Pandey , Erika Packard, and Kanika Mann will be seen competing against each other in the thrilling reality show.

With every season, the show makes it a point to not just get new participants but also manages to ideate newer and fierce stunts.

KKK just keeps getting bigger and better and that's exactly what it has proved in the first episode of season 12 today.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 marked its opening with the stellar host Rohit Shetty introducing all the contestants on board this season.

After having a fun round of conversation with the contestants, Rohit without much ado, headed straight to kickstarting the stunts.

The first-ever stunt of the season had Rubina Dilaik compete against Sriti Jha. Seeing popular TV bahus pitted against each other, putting their strongest foot forward was thrilling in itself.

The stunt had a warm bed setup attached to a helicopter moving over sea with a dipping temperature of 6°. Both Rubina and Sriti were expected to remove all the flags attached to the bed and the helicopter ladder and further had to jump in the ice-cold water.

Rubina Dilaik, after hearing the details of the stunt, confessed of having major water phobia. But despite the phobia, it was Rubina who completed the stunt and emerged as the winner in the first go itself against Sriti.

Next up was ace choreographer Tushar Kalia pitted against the current heartthrob of the nation Pratik Sehjpal. Performing the same stunt as Rubina and Sriti, this round of competition between the boys was won by Pratik, majorly because of Tushar's folly.

Next up were social media icons Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, who also is a very popular TV star. The two were asked to dive deep underwater and unlock the flags attached beneath the speed boat, without any external oxygen support. They had to swim up and hook the flag to another rope. Though Jannat gave a tough fight, it was Faisal who won the task.

After Faisal and Jannat, it was Shivangi Joshi VS Mohit Malik. The task was won by Shivangi who fought like a queen! Mohit too made sure to give in his best shot at the stunt.

For the uniitiated, Shivangi Joshi showcased her fierce and fiery side and revealed of knowing bike riding, taekwondo, boxing and rifle shooting.

The next challenge was probably curated to test the patience levels of contestants in the creepiest times.

Starring Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani, the girls had to dig their faces in bowls full of insects as Rohit Shetty tested their general knowledge and logical thinking through a set of questions. Kanika won the round against Aneri by a margin of 5 seconds.

Next up for the same stunt were Rajiv Adatia and Chetana Pandey where the former won the round.

The next stunt had Nishant Bhat and Erika Packard pitted against each other. Nishant performed the stunt like a pro and emerged as the winner. Erika made sure to show her power-packed side and gave a tough fight to Nishant.

Towards the end of the episode, KKK had its first four contestants in danger- Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Chetana Pandey, Erika Packard.

Rohit Shetty stated that the show will be getting only tougher stunt by stunt- and we know that is absolutely true!!!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty: I don't get a break but it's audience's love that keeps me motivated