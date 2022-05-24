Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here are some lesser-known facts about contestant Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik is a very well know Television star and has given stellar performances in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. Mohit Malik is married to actress Aditi Shirwaikar and they are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. Not many know that Aditi and Mohit first met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon, became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two developed a strong liking for each other. The couple exchanged rings on July 14, 2010, and walked down the aisle on December 1, the same year. The duo welcomed their first baby boy Ekbir on 27 April 2021.

Mohit is quite active on his social media handle and often shares his whereabouts with his fans. Speaking about his upcoming project, Mohit is all set to challenge his inner 'Khiladi' as he will be participating in the stunt-based popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Now as the actor is all geared up to be a contestant in the show, let's have a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Mohit Malik:

Mohit Malik was born on 11 January 1984, in Delhi India.

The actor completed his schooling at Air Force Bal Bharati School, New Delhi.

Mohit made his television debut with the TV show Miilee as Aaoni on Star Plus in 2005.

The actor is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures of his fit physique with his fans on his social media handle.

In 2015, Mohit Malik participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and ranked third place.

Mohit has been bestowed with several awards in his flourishing career including Gold Awards in 2014 for Best Actor In A Negative Role (Male) and in 2015 he received Indian Television Academy Awards again for Best Actor In A Negative Role (Male). Also, the actor was honoured with the Stellar Performance Of The Year award in 2018 for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala at the Gold Awards.

Mohit also shares a special bond with his Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala co-star child actress Myra Singh. He often shares pictures with Myra on his Instagram handle and a while ago also uploaded a video where Myra was seen doing his Tilak on the occasion of Bhaidooj.

Mohit has three siblings, two brothers, Rahul Malik and Rohit Malik, and one sister Esha Malik.

Earlier talking about entering Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Mohit shared, "I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action".

