Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty: I don't get a break but it's audience's love that keeps me motivated

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set for its launch on Saturday, July 2. The contestants are extremely excited for the audience to see them perform stunts on this adventurous show. Prior to a few hours before the show's launch, contestant Mohit Malik indulged in a QnA session with host Rohit Shetty and quizzed him about a few things. The filmmaker's answers left Mohit amazed and the audience too will be delighted to watch Rohit speak about them.

Rohit Shetty calls the audience his motivation

Mohit Malik said that he chants, and talks to his son Ekbir before performing his stunt as that's his booster. He asked Rohit Shetty what keeps him motivated, and the Singham director answered, "It's been so many years since I've been working, I did so many films, shows and I'm even doing television, people know me by now. So, for me, the audience's love is what keeps me motivated. Every day, 2-3 seconds after waking up, you have to think that it's because of them that we are here. You're lucky enough that you receive so much love whether in terms of films or television. And, that is what keeps me motivated every day."

Adding further, when Mohit asked Rohit if he had watched Top Gun: Maverick as planned, Rohit shared that he ended up working and couldn't see the film. "My non-filmy friends get very excited to know that I am going to Cape Town but when you are not shooting, you are operating your office from here. The world has become so small because of technology that you can work from anywhere. I don't get a break day because, by the time the break day is over, it's already 8:30 - 9 PM. I was supposed to watch this film but couldn't because I got done with work around very late and plans didn't really work. By the time you finish your work, it's 9 or 10:30 in the night but I am looking forward to watching this film."

Rohit Shetty feels that a person needs to have a very strong will power to participate and win a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi.

