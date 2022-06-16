Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh drop PICS with their 'Sir' Rohit Shetty from Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being filmed currently in Cape Town. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. The promos are proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats once the show starts airing. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. They have been continuously sharing amusing pictures and videos of their fun time.

Today, Jannat Zubair shared a few pictures with the daredevil host Rohit Shetty on her Instagram account. In the caption of these pictures, she wrote, "Sirrrrr sirrrrr sirrrrrrr". In these photos, Jannat can be seen having a fun time with the host of the show. After Jannat, Faisal too took to his Instagram and dropped some fun pictures with the host, and in the caption, he wrote, "Sir". Jannat and Faisal are quite popular on Instagram and have a huge number of followers who root for them ardently. These pictures went viral as soon as it was up on the social media site.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town.

Recently, Colors TV also shared a promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on its Instagram page. In this short promo, Rohit Shetty can be seen turning a bike upside down and saying his patent dialogue 'Bach Ke Kaha Jayega, Khatra Kahi Se Bhi Ayega'. But the main highlight of this promo was that the makers have finally revealed the release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screen from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Colors TV.

