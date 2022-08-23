Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu recreate SRK-Kajol's popular scene from KKHH; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. It is the only reality show which ranks amongst the top 5 on the TRP charts from the time it started airing. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fear of height, water, and several other things. The upcoming episodes are going to be more thrilling and exciting as Rohit Shetty introduces Blockbuster weekend.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Rohit Shetty introducing the Blockbuster weekend in the upcoming episodes. The promo starts with the filmmaker saying that the blockbuster weekend will have romance, drama, and action. Amidst this, we see contestants Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu recreating SRK and Kajol's popular scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Jannat teases Faisu by saying "I don't like jokes" Faisu replies "I don't like you". We also see glimpses of Rubina kissing a chameleon and other contestants performing dangerous stunts.

The caption of this promo read, "Blockbuster Weekend mein dekhiye contestants ko stunts karte huye ek twist ke saath Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been five evictions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, and Shivangi Joshi. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

