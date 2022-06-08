Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi groove on the 'Stop, Drop & Roll' viral trend; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the most awaited reality show will soon start airing on television screens. The shooting for the 12th season has already begun in Cape Town and like every year, this time too, audiences will see an interesting mix of celebrities and popular personalities who will compete for the trophy. Since the contestants landed in Cape Town, the stars have been continuously treating their fans with their pictures and videos. It seems like amidst the stunts they are having a gala time with each other and with the host of the show Rohit Shetty.

Today, contestant Jannat took to her Instagram account and shared another video with her co-contestant Shivangi Joshi. In this video, the actresses can be seen grooving on the viral trend and sharing this, Jannat captioned, "Babyy stop drop and roll" Jannat can be seen sporting a pink athleisure and has donned a blue jacket on it. On the other hand, Shivangi has opted for a yellow sweatshirt and has paired it with denim shorts. Yesterday, on 8th June, the actresses also shared videos and pictures along with the other contestants.

Click here to watch Jannat's video

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

As per the rumors, the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have been shot back on the 24th of May and they will soon be aired for the viewers The shoot of the show will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. Reportedly, the show will start airing on COLORS TV from 7th August.

