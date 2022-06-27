Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair gets a new name from Rohit Shetty; Calls her 'Baby Shark' of the season

Jannat Zubair is one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the telly world and has a long successful history in the industry. She has been a part of the most popular shows on-screen and is a household name. She enjoys a huge following owing to their exceptional acting skills. The actress is presently in Cape Town shooting for their first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Hosted by the famous Rohit Shetty, this reality show is one that we all look forward to every time it comes around.

Being the youngest contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Jannat is commonly called the ‘Chota packet bada dhamaka’ on the show, earning awes and love from her fans and audience everywhere. As per the sources, host Rohit Shetty observed the actress and complimented her as the ‘Baby Shark’ of the season. We are certain that she’s giving her best and outdoing herself on this difficult show, facing her fears and working past each. Recently, a promo of the show was released and gave us a glimpse of the actress performing a water-based task and facing some difficulty. It is speculated that she perhaps fainted because of the intensity or exhaustion.

Apart from giving her best on the show, Jannat is having a blast in Cape Town, South Africa, where they are shooting the show. She is bonding with Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and others. However, it will be interesting to witness how Jannat tackles the stunts and challenges on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on TV from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair returns to TV after 4 years, reveals her bond with Mr Faisu; EXCLUSIVE