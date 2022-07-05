Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair grooves to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ji Huzoor' from Shamshera

Jannat Zubair started her career in the television industry as a child artist but she stayed away from the medium for the past few years. The actress had also played the lead role in Tu Aashiqui as a 16-year-old teenager. She then moved on to social media apps and started creating videos for entertainment purposes. It was during the pandemic that she rose to popularity as the audience consumed more digital content as television came to a standstill.

Jannat Zubair has now made a comeback to TV with the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show has already gone on air and Jannat has been performing her stunts diligently. She even received appreciation from the host and co-contestants. Amid all of this, she also unwinds by creating reels and she grooved on to Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Ji Huzoor' from Shamshera. Decked in an all-black attire, she looked fiery.

Jannat Zubair on her return to TV after four years

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, she shared why the Rohit Shetty show is the perfect comeback for her. "The show in itself has many reasons, one of them being that it is India's biggest action reality show! I want people to know that I don't watch TV but I watch Khatron Ke Khiladi. So, it stands out and people love it. It isn't like any other reality show where you are just fighting and doing XYZ. This show helps you in conquering your fears and pushing your limits. You get to know your own strengths and capabilities. You keep surprising yourself here. The amount of experience that Khatron Ke Khiladi gives you in a few days, I doubt even our entire life can't give that kind of an adrenaline rush," said Jannat.

Jannat Zubair competed with Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard for the elimination stunt. While Erika quit the stunt midway, Aneri and Jannat got saved and are still a part of the show.

