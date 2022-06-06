Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair on her bond with co-contestant Faisal Shaikh: Glad that he's part of show

Jannat Zubair is a popular name in the entertainment and telly industry. She has been part of numerous popular TV shows and has also worked in several music videos. The actress will be soon seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Jannat is very excited to be part of the show, and as per her latest post, she has shared about the start of the shoot. In a recent interview with ETimes, she talked about her bonding with Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, who is also one of the contestants on the show.

This year Khatron Ke Khiladi will also have social media celeb Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu as a participant. Faisal and Jannat have been linked for a while now, especially after they did a music video together. When asked about their bond, Jannat said, "The friendship with Faisal started as co-actors and later we became family friends. He has been close to my entire family. So I am glad that he is part of this show. Apart from Faisal, I don't know anyone else, so it would be helpful that I have somebody known to me on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I will try to make an effort to make friends there and bond with others as well because I am an introvert and I take time."

While Jannat garners a lot of attention on social media, she prefers to keep her personal life private. She shared that she is not very comfortable sharing everything on my social media. She added that she shares only as much she wants people to know about her work and life. She said that she understands that people want to know everything about her life, but she doesn't force herself to do that.

The actress was last seen in the TV show Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se in 2019. Earlier, she was part of shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Siyaasat.

