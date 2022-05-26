Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair hopes to open up to the fearless side of herself on the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and it has had a successful run of eleven seasons. Now the show is back with its 12th season and it is going to be more exciting and adventurous than before. There is a lot of buzz going on about the celeb who will be part of the upcoming season. Jannat Zubair is one of the confirmed contestants of the show, and in an exclusive interview with Telly Chakkar, the actress shared her reason for doing the show and shared her fears.

Talking about the reason for doing the reality show, Phulwa actress said, “Well, there isn't any reason to deny it. The show is extremely exciting and adventurous and we are doing stunts that are exclusively done on the show, you wouldn't live off the edge in your day-to-day life. So yes, I had to agree with all the thrill.”

Sharing about the fears she wants to overcome on the show. She feels that the contestants are going to Khatron to overcome all their fears and open up to their fearless side of themselves. The show is all about overcoming fears and doing those stunts.

On being asked about one stunt that she would like to give Rohit Shetty, “I don't think I am in a place to give him a task, he is the task maker we often see him doing stunts so it's for sure that he isn't going to shy away from any of those stunts.” The show shooting will be done at Cape Town, South Africa.

