Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair lights up the internet as she strikes a pose in an all-pink outfit; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will soon start airing on the television screens and will offer a glimpse to the audiences of their favourite celebs. The contestants have started shooting for the show along with director-host Rohit Shetty and will soon be seen performing the gruesome stunts to win the trophy. One such contestant amongst them is popular TV actress Jannat Zubair. Jannat is known as an internet sensation and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamourous pictures.

Jannat has been constantly treating her fans by uploading pictures and videos along with other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Today, Jannat shared a few pictures of her dressed in a pretty pink outfit and looks cute as she strikes a pose on the streets of Cape Town. In these pictures, Jannat has opted for a dark pink T-shirt and has paired it with a light pink skirt. She completed her look by adding the perfect pair of heels, which totally match her outfit. Sharing these pictures, in the caption, she dropped pink heart emoticons.

Apart from Jannat, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

Jannat's professional commitments:

Jannat started her career as a child artist with Phulwa, and her acting skills were highly appreciated in the show. She went on to work in other shows, including Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui, and others.

