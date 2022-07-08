Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair misses 'Mumbai Ki Baarish' while shooting in Cape Town; Watch

Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. The actress has been working in the industry since a very young age, and after staying away from the small screens for four years, Jannat has returned to the medium with a bang as she is presently in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with performing dangerous stunts, Jannat is having a gala time with other contestants on the show.

But amidst all this, the actress is surely missing her city while she is shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In a recent video shared by Jannat on her Instagram account, the Phulwa star can be seen in her vanity searching for something, and while this, she suddenly spots the yellow umbrella on the table. After seeing that umbrella, the actress can be seen remembering the beautiful moments she spends every year in Mumbai's monsoon season. The actress also chose Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin's popular song 'Iss Baarish Mein' as the background music for her video.

Click here to watch Jannat's video

Earlier, Jannat, who is one of the youngest contestants on Rohit Shetty's show this year, had shared with Pinkvilla about her experience of participating in the show. Jannat said, "I am very excited to be back on TV after four years now. I think I have chosen the right show for my comeback on television, which is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is my first experience in the reality genre and I don't think it could get any better. I am really looking forward to this experience, and I am hoping that the audience will enjoy seeing me on the screens after so long."

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

