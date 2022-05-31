Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair & Mr. Faisu highest paid? Here's how much others are getting

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been in the news for quite some time now, and the Creme de la creme of the entertainment industry will be seen pulling off some dangerous stunts on this reality show. Discussion about which contestant is the highest paid one is doing the rounds on social media. Apart from that, reports about who is drawing home and how much on the weekly basis are also doing the rounds. Social media influencers Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) are believed to be the highest-paid contestants this year.

Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu are earning more than the television actors, says a report by India Today. Faisu has more than 27 million followers on Instagram whereas Jannat has a following of 42.5 million. The makers decided to keep a mix of influencers and television actors this year. The take-home salary of Jannat and Faisu hasn't been revealed. On the other hand, the figures of other actors are floating on social media.

Following is the approximate weekly takeaway of these contestants:

Rubina Dilaik: 10 - 15 lakh

Shivangi Joshi: 10 - 15 lakh

Sriti Jha: 5 lakh

Munawar Faruqui: 3.5 - 4 lakh

Talking about stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, he recently won a reality show, and talks about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were rife. However, his absence from the airport when the troupe flew to Cape Town has led to rumours of him being dropped out of the show. Munawar hasn't spoken anything about it yet but he might join the team later, say reports.

Faisal Shaikh has been guaranteed a minimum six-week stay on the show

India Today even reported that apart from being the highest-paid contestant, the makers have also guaranteed Faisal Shaikh a minimum stay of six weeks on the show. The young influencer is known for creating videos and was seen in a web show and a few music videos too.

The on-air date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is yet to be shared by the makers.

