Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Adatia enact Kajol & Farida Jalal's famous K3G scene; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun and is in its second week. The show is a favourite among the masses, courtesy, its 'blockbuster host' Rohit Shetty and the dynamic stunts orchestrated for the celebrity contestants. The past two weeks saw some extreme stunts and it gets harder with each passing week as the contestants have to compete with Rohit Shetty as their challenger and earn more stars than him. After performing some hardcore stunts, the contestants unwind by creating funny reels, and the latest video shared by Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair will lift your mood.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair recreated the popular scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham between Kajol and Farida Jalal in London. Rajiv as Farida and Jannat as Kajol are hilarious in this video. The actor-turned-social media star captioned this post as: "Well hello Mrs Sprightley!! @jannatzubair29 @rajivadatia @colorstv @voot @endemolshineind #kkk12 #khatrokekhiladi (sic)" The two look adorable as they enact this famous scene from Karan Johar's film.

Watch Jannat Zubair and Rajiv Adatia's video here

Talking about the show, Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat competed against each other in the elimination stunt. Nishant lost the task but was saved from getting evicted as host Rohit announced "no elimination." Nishant had walked off after saying his goodbyes and later, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu ran and lifted Nishant in his arms. Everyone danced out of excitement. The elimination stunt involved a glass box where the contestant had to stand and remove the correct coloured sticks and transfer them to another box. While the contestant performed the task, they were showered upon with ice blocks that acted as a huge challenge.

Erika Packard was eliminated in the first week of this show after she lost a stunt to Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani.

