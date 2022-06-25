Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair reveals her nickname by Rohit Shetty & getting pampered on sets

Jannat Zubair is among the most popular names on social media and a very talented actress. She has been part of the telly industry for a long time. The actress has covered a successful journey from being a child artist to playing the lead in daily soap. The actress made her reality show debut with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and she is very excited to be part of the adventure-based show. Tu Aashiqui actress recently opened up on her experience on the show so far and talks about her mentor Rohit Shetty, with ETimes.

Jannat Zubair has been keeping her fans posted about her ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ journey on social media with some entertaining BTS videos. The star recently shared her thoughts on being the youngest contestant on the show and the special name host Rohit Shetty has given her.

Talking about her experience in the show so far, Jannat shared that age does not play a crucial role in challenging inner fears or conquering them, however, the will, mental stability, and physical strength matter the most when it comes to accomplishing a task in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Talking about host Rohit Shetty, she said, “More than anything, my aim is to learn as many things as possible from our mentor Rohit Sir and also from all my co-contestants. I love all the pampering that I get on the set, but when it comes to stunts, I get equally tough tasks; and I make it a point to always try and complete them to the best of my ability. Hence, I got the name ‘Chhota packet, bada dhamaka’ from Rohit Sir himself.”

Apart from giving her best on the show, Jannat is having a blast in Cape Town, South Africa where they are shooting the show. She is bonding with Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi a lot.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair returns to TV after 4 years, reveals her bond with Mr Faisu; EXCLUSIVE