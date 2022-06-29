Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair shares a funny VIDEO with host Rohit Shetty; Fans say 'Love this bond'

Jannat Zubair is a very talented actress and among the most popular names on social media. She has been part of the telly industry for a long time. The actress has covered a successful journey from being a child artist to playing the lead in daily soap. And now, she is part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. To note, the shooting of the 12th season of the reality show has begun in Cape Town and like every year, this time too, audiences will see an interesting mix of celebrities and popular personalities who will compete for the trophy. Jannat Zubair has been keeping her fans posted about her ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ journey on social media with some entertaining BTS videos.

Speaking of which, the star recently dropped a video with host Rohit Shetty on Instagram. The funny reel went viral as soon as Jannat posted it and fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, "Love this bond". Another user commented, "Wow". They also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Jannat's video here

Jannat recently opened up on her experience on the show so far and talks about her mentor Rohit Shetty, with ETimes. She shared her thoughts on being the youngest contestant on the show and the special name host Rohit Shetty has given her. Talking about host Rohit Shetty, she said, “More than anything, my aim is to learn as many things as possible from our mentor Rohit Sir and also from all my co-contestants. I love all the pampering that I get on the set, but when it comes to stunts, I get equally tough tasks; and I make it a point to always try and complete them to the best of my ability. Hence, I got the name ‘Chhota packet, bada dhamaka’ from Rohit Sir himself.”

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show for the seventh time this year. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann among others.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair returns to TV after 4 years, reveals her bond with Mr Faisu; EXCLUSIVE