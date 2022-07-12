Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair-Shivangi Joshi to Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat; Check out their bond

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure stunt-based reality show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show is based on a unique concept where numerous celebs turn into participants to fight their inner phobias, and one of them wins the trophy and cash prize. Many popular celebs and personalities have been a part of this show and conquered their fears. The show has been through 11 seasons, and now, the 12th season is being filmed in Cape Town.

This reality stunt-based show has a massive fan following, and this season is as promising as the earlier seasons have been till now. Like every year, this season also has an interesting mix of celebrities turning into contestants, who fight their worst fears in Cape Town for the trophy, and the demi-god of action, Rohit Shetty is the host of this season as well.

The contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

Along with performing dangerous stunts, these contestants have formed a really strong friendship with each other. They often create reels together and share amazing pictures and entertaining videos. Not only have they kept the fans entertained on-screen, but their social media activities have also been an entertaining element this season.

Let's look at some of the pairs who have been shelling out major friendship goals amidst shooting for the show

Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat

Sriti Jha-Kanika Mann

Click here to watch Sriti and Kanika's video

Jannat Zubair-Shivangi Joshi

Click here to watch Jannat and Shivangi's video

Tushar Kalia-Faisal Shaikh

Click here to watch Tushar and Faisal's video

Rubina Dilaik-Nishant Bhat

Click here to watch Rubina and Nishant's video

Chetna Pande-Pratik Sehajpal

Rajiv Adatia-Jannat Zubair

Click here to watch Rajiv and Jannat's video

Mohit Malik-Kanika Mann

Click here to watch Mohit and Kanika's video

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair misses 'Mumbai Ki Baarish' while shooting in Cape Town; Watch