Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair to Sriti Jha, 7 contestants in this week's 'Danger Zone'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on the small screen, hosted by producer-director Rohit Shetty, that airs on Colors and streams on Voot. The show focuses on making celebrities perform some thrilling but dangerous stunts. After a successful season 11, the makers greenlit the 12th installment of the stunt-based reality show. The show is already buzzing since the names of the contestants came out. The contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, and Nishant Bhat among others.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 had to contest against each other and the winner of every challenge made their place in the Safe Zone. However, those who lost, had to go the danger zone. The danger zone consists of contestants who play the elimination round. The contestant who fails the round gets eliminated. There were 7 contestants who had to go to the Danger Zone, namely Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pandey, and Erica Packard. Sunday’s episode will confirm which ‘Khiladi’ will make an exit from the ‘fear factor’.

The first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi was thrilling and exciting. Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha locked horns and competed in an areal and water task. Rubina emerged triumphant despite having water phobia and was lauded by Rohit Shetty for rising over her fears. Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair went against each other too. Faisal won and found himself a place in the Safe Zone while his friend Jannat had to head to the Danger Zone.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Season 12 was shot in June this year. All the celebrity jetted off to Cape Town in Soth Africa for the show. The first episode of the show premiered on 2nd July, 2022 at 9pm on Colors TV. The show can also be watched on Voot.

