Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair's family plans a sweet surprise as she returns home after 50 days

Actress Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television shows like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. She was away from the small screens for 4 years but now her fans are on cloud nine as she is now seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The social media star was away from her family for a few days now as she was shooting for her first ever reality show in Cape Town, South Africa. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show was shot in Cape Town for almost 50 days. The contestants have now got back to the city and have happily reunited with their loved ones.

Jannat Zubair gets a surprise from her family

Jannat Zubair is very close to her family and shares a special bond with her younger brother Ayaan. Even while leaving for Cape Town, the actress was seen getting emotional as she bid adieu to her mother and brother. But now she is back and has reunited with her family. Today, Jannat shared several videos and pictures on her Instagram handle in which we can see how her family planned a sweet surprise for her as she returned home. Jannat's house was decorated with balloons, a cake was also brought for her and she also received some beautiful and expensive gifts from her family. Sharing these photos and videos, Jannat captioned, "Back home after 50 daysss!!".

Jannat Zubair in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Sharing her excitement about returning to TV, Jannat had earlier said, "I am very excited to be back on TV after four years now. I think I have chosen the right show for my comeback on television, which is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is my first experience in the reality genre and I don't think it could get any better. I am really looking forward to this experience, and I am hoping that the audience will enjoy seeing me on the screens after so long."

In Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Jannat can be seen fearlessly fighting every stunt and giving a tough challenge to her fellow contestants. Being the youngest contestant on the show, she was surely adored by everyone including host Rohit Shetty. But despite being younger, the stunts allocated to her were no different than others.

Apart from giving her best on the show, Jannat was seen having a blast in Cape Town. She was seen bonding with Rubina Dilaik, and Shivangi Joshi a lot.

