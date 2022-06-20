Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann drops PIC with captain Mohit Malik; Rubina Dilaik unveils her inner warrior

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' is all set to take you on an adventurous ride. The contestants of this season will treat you by performing gruesome stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seats. But before the show goes on air, the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to keep their fans updated about their time in Cape Town through their social media handles. They have been constantly sharing videos and pictures amidst the stunts hence making us more excited to watch the show.

Today, Kanika Mann shared a picture along with Mohit Malik on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "One with the captain". In this picture, Mohit flaunts his fit physique as he has gone shirtless and has opted for black pants which he paired with green shoes. On the other hand, Kanika has opted for a green T-shirt and blue shorts and paired them with grey shoes. According to Kanika's caption, seems like Mohit Malik must be appointed as the captain of the team or for a stunt. Well, this mystery would definitely get solved once the show telecasts.

Rubina Dilaik also shared a video on her Instagram handle with the 'Pasoori' song playing in the background. The actress looks flawless as usual in an all-black outfit. Sharing this video, Rubina captioned, "I am a warrior!".

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Colors TV.

