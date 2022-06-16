Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann flaunts her scars; Says ‘injuries are a part of stunt based reality show’

Popular Telly actress Kanika Mann is presently in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Hosted by action director Rohit Shetty, the show comprises several celebs who have to perform thrilling stunts to win the tasks and ultimate lift the winner’s trophy. During the stunts, contestants sometimes suffer injuries but this does not deter their spirits for the show. Living proof of this actress Kanika Mann, who recently got injured during a task. Talking to Etimes, she shared about flaunting her injury as jewellery or trophy for being part of such a show.

Confirming the news she said, “Yes, I have got a few injuries. In fact, I was telling Rohit Shetty sir recently that I am not able to move my hand and leg and he told “Humari audience ko toh nahi pata na, they feel you have come here in Khatron Ke Khiladi and you are a strong player, come now is the time to show, that you are a strong player.” So it’s fine, we are here and injuries are a part of a stunt based reality show like KKK.”

She added, “I think the beauty of the show is when you are performing the tasks, you don’t pay attention to your injuries. Jiska pair bhi toota hota hai na woh daudne lag jaaye, we get such an adrenaline rush. We get so motivated and excited that we decide we have to do it. There is a different motivation and if suppose the other contestant has done a better performance, then we get more charged up. of time. And we forget about our pain injuries then at that point. But once we were done with the stunt, we realised oh I’ve hurt my hand, leg (laughs).”

She shared that she had clicked pictures of her scars and injuries and send them to her family. She shared that she has got new jewellery or a trophy to flaunt, and it is because she managed to reach so far and is to do stunts and complete them with or without injuries. She furthered that this feeling is amazing.”

