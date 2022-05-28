Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann gives her health update & thanks fans for their wishes; Watch video

Kanika Mann rose to fame with her TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and has also worked in several music videos. The actress recently came to limelight as she has fallen sick just days before jetting off for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress has been shooting for her web show and her health was affected, due to which she could not attend the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now she has shared a post on social media stating that she is better now and expressed gratitude to fans.

Kanika, who's known for her bubbly and cute personality made her fans worried with the news of her being sick. The actress had been on a liquid diet for three days and was still shooting which made her condition worse. But her video today came in as a relief for her fans and well-wishers as she told them she's fine and that she's doing much better now.

She said, "Hi everyone, I'm fine, getting better. This video is especially for my fans who have been eagerly waiting for my post for two days. Thank you so much for all the concern. I believe it's just and just your love that keeps me going." She concluded the video saying, "I promise that I'll definitely try to do my best and live up to your expectations. Thank you so much once again".

She then went on to thank some of her fans who sent over greeting cards and gifts. She even received a star-shaped gold pendant with a note that read, 'this star is you in the sky of our world'. Reacting to the gift, she said, "This is such a sweet gesture thank you so much lekin aap aaj ke baad mujhe itne mehenge gift nahi bhejenge okay?"

Kanika is recovering fast and is all set to give the other contestants a tough competition, with her unbeatable enthusiasm and support from her fans.

