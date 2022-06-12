Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann to Mr Faisu, contestants exude Baywatch & Desi Boyz vibes; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants have been enjoying themselves in the picturesque location of Cape Town, South Africa. For the past few years, this adventurous reality show has been shot in Cape Town, and host Rohit Shetty is often seen talking about its beaches and mountains. This year's contestants have been beating the heat in complete style by making head-turning entries in their swimsuits. Actress Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, and Erica Packard were seen walking out of the beach stylishly in slow-motion. One couldn't miss their trendy cut-out beachwears.

Chetna Pande posted the video along with a few pictures on her Instagram and captioned it: "Sandy toes, sunkissed nose @officialkanikamann @erikapackard @colorstv #kkk12 #beachvibes #baywatch #capetown (sic)" Tanya Sharma dropped fire emojis indicating "hotness" on this post. Erica also commented and hailed "Girl power full power (sic)" Rubina Dilaik has also posted some reels, and photos with her co-contestants and posted them on Instagram. Abhinav Shukla, who was a former contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 encourages his wife Rubina by dropping comments on her post.

Check out Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, and Erica Packard's video right here:

While the girls can't get enough of their Baywatch style, the male contestants are also having a hilarious time flaunting their abs by the beach. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal are bonding quite well with each other and their respective fans, who were eagerly waiting to see them together, are overjoyed with this video. Choreographer Tushar Kalia also joined them and flaunted his perfectly sculpted physique.

Watch Faisu, Pratik, and Tushar's video here

Mr. Faisu is a social media influencer, and reportedly, is the highest-paid contestant this year. He enjoys a massive fan following of 27.6 million on Instagram. Apart from these contestants, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani are also in Cape Town to perform some daredevil stunts.

