Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann performs a stunt with a Hyena in a cage & shows what happens next

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 consists of popular celebs who have turned into contestants to do gruesome stunts. The show is being filmed in Cape Town. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. Colors TV shared a promo on its Instagram handle, which will surely blow your minds. The caption of this promo read, "Kya hoga jab Kanika aur Hyena aayenge face to face? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

In this promo, host Rohit Shetty introduces a task in which Kanika Mann will be locked with a Hyena in the cage. Kanika is seen scared to the core as Hyena growls at her and the actress starts crying while performing the stunt. Other contestants like Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair burst into tears seeing Kanika terrified while performing the task. At the end of this promo, it is also heard that Kanika's leg has been injured by the Hyena but the visual of her getting injured has not been revealed in this video.

Meanwhile, Kanika gave us a glimpse of her state after performing the stunt and shared a video on her Instagram handle. In this video, Kanika looks worried and can be seen seated on a chair with a monitoring device. Sharing this, Kanika captioned, "Ye hafta bht khatarnaaaaak chal rha hai Sare season krne jitne stunts kie hain , utne hi is hafte me kar lie".

Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Kanika Mann had exclusively informed Pinkvilla about her biggest fear. The actress shared “My biggest fear is not trying, to not try to be your best version. The will to strive to be your best version roots from self-love, hope for good, and walking on God's path - and if this isn't there - well it would be game over. I am someone who likes to give it my best always, no matter where I am, what I am doing, and that keeps me feeling happy and fulfilled as a person".

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

