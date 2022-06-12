Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann shares a fun reel with Pratik Sehajpal; Recreates Tiger Shroff’s hit dialog

The popular stunt-based reality shows Kharton Ke Khiladi 12 shoot has begun. All the contestants of the show and the host Rohit Shetty had flown to Cape Town, South Africa for the show. The contestants will be competing among themselves and doing adventurous stunts for winning the tasks as well as winning the season 12 trophy. Apart from the stunts, the contestants have also become friends and make fun videos on social media. Kanika Mann has shared a fun reel with Pratik Sehajpal on social media.

In the video shared by TV actress Kanika Mann, she is seen singing Madhuri Dixit’s popular song lyrics, “Ice cream, chocolates,..” and Pratik Sehajpal replies with Tiger Shroff’s popular dialogue, “Chhoti bachhi ho kya?”. In the video, Kanika Mann looks beautiful as she sported a gorgeous floral dress with frill details. She has sported a golden loop and pearl earring. Pratik Sehajpal was seen in a blue denim shirt and trousers. He had sported sunglasses and cross body bag. Kanika captioned the video, “Bht demand aa ri thi @pratiksehajpal k fans ki Lo ye aapke lie #chotibachihokya #kkk12 #colors #kanikamanninkkk12 #kanikamann #kanikadre.”

See video here- CLICK

Numerous fans commented on the video, one wrote, “OMG So cute”, another said, “Cutie Pratik and Kanika #Pranika”. A user wrote, “Looking cutest together”, another said, “Awwwww”, “We love this reel”, “Dead pratik's reaction was superb” and many others.

For the unversed, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair among others.

The promos of the show have gone viral on social media and fans are excited for the show to go on air soon.

Alsor read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann shares PHOTOS of how the 'khiladis geared up' when they flew to Cape Town