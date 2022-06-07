Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann shares PHOTOS of how the 'khiladis geared up' when they flew to Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most loved stunt reality shows on the TV screens and the shoot for this season of the show is going to start very soon. All the contestants of the season have already left for the shoot venue, which is Cape Town, South Africa. As per the post shared by the contestants, the shoot for the adventurous show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has begun yesterday. Actress Kanika Mann recently shared a post on social media as shared a glimpse of the team prepping for the tasks.

In the post shared by Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress, she is seen happily posing with the contestants of the show including Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Khan, Erica Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Aneri Vajani and more. She also shared vlogging video of herself as they boarded the flight together for Cape Town for the shooting. She captioned, “That’s how your khiladis geared up … It was a long 12-13 hours journey , full of excitement and nervousness But what fun.”

See the post here-

In the promo of the upcoming adventure reality show, stunt director and show host Rohit Shetty is seen making a grand entry at the shoot. He is seen standing on a helicopter, which is seen heading towards the shoot location. Rohit Shetty had shared the post on social media with the caption, “Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!” Numerous contestants of the show shared posts with the host Rohit Shetty.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Sriti Jha reveals Shabir Ahluwalia’s advice for the show; Adds ‘I miss him’