Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Karan Johar appreciates Pratik Sehajpal for his performance & calls him ‘the OG’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun and the show has created quite a buzz on social media. The fans of the show are very happy with the new season and the thrilling tasks performed by the contestants. The first episode of the show was a hit. The contestants of the show have been quite entertaining and are still shooting for the show in Cape Town. After the first episode was aired, contestant Rajiv Adatia went online on social media with Pratik Sehajpal and Faisal Shaikh. In the live chat, Karan Johar was seen appreciating Pratik for the stunts.

In the first episode we saw, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Kanika Mann won their first stunt. On the other hand, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik and Jannat Zubair lost their first stunt and had to perform again.

Erika was later eliminated from the show due to her poor performance. Post the show aired, Rajiv went live on Instagram to see how fans are liking the show. Along with Rajiv, Pratik and Faisal Shaikh were also present with him.

However, the best part about Rajiv's live session was Karan Johar's comment. Karan Johar attended Rajiv's live session and he also praised Pratik Sehajpal. Karan wrote, "Hmmm big boss OTT pratik you're the OG". As Karan said this, Pratik was very happy and called Karan 'The OG'.

This comment from Karan has gone viral and fans are praising Pratik on social media. Looks like Karan has seen the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. For the unversed, Karan Johar was the host of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik was one of the best performers on the show and was also the finalist. However, Pratik decided to opt out of the show to get the ticket to enter Bigg Boss 15. Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT. He also emerged as the first runner-up for Bigg Boss 15 while Tejasswi Prakash won the show.

