Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik gets into a fight over snake stunt; Actress gets emotiona

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been topping the TRP charts since its launch. The exciting and thrilling stunts have kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The fans of the celebs are loving the contestants performing gruesome stunts for winning immunity. The show has been keeping up with its promise of offering adventure and chills to the audience with the unpredictable stunts. Along with that, there is also an ample amount of drama in the show. Rubina Dilaik was seen getting teary-eyed over an argument with Mohit Malik.

In the promo, it is seen that contestants are divided into teams and one team captain was Mohit Malik. He took Rubina Dilaik’s name for the stunt involving snakes. Rubina is shocked to hear her name as she shared that she is very scared of snakes. Mohit said that she only had come to him earlier and said she wanted to be seen. Rubina denies saying that which creates a tough situation. Rubina walks out saying she does not want to be part of the team. She is seen crying later as Jannat and Mr. Faisu console her. She said that Mohit was demotivating her.

The captions read, “Stunt ko lekar hui Rubina aur Mohit mein ek gambhir fight. As a team, will they work it out together?”

See promo here- CLICK

Rubina Dilaik's stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rubina showcased her fiery side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 too and was fondly addressed 'Rubina Maa' by everyone. Her fun banters with Rajiv Adatia left everyone literally rolling on the floor. When it came to performing stunts, she kept a very strong attitude and completed major tasks with ease. In the recent episode, she accused Kanika Mann of cheating by doing some research online on her phone before the Ostrich task.

