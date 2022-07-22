Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat party together; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the leading shows on Telly screens at present, which is getting massive views for its entertaining content. The show has kept the fans on edge of their seats with nail-biting and thrilling stunts performed by the contestants. The shoot of the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa. All the contestants and the host of the show, Rohit Shetty have now returned to India. The contestants were recently seen partying together as they meet up for the first time after the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat and others were seen partying together last night. The contestants were seen enjoying and having a gala time together. Mohit Malik was seen with his wife Addite. The contestants were seen dancing on peppy beats. There was a special cake for the contestants, which had edible spiders, snakes and earthworms on it. Kanika Mann had sported a shimmery black dress, while Chetna looked stunning in blue co-ords. Aneri Vajani has sported a brown crop and white pants. Kanika Mann and Chetna Pande also met up with Arjun Bijlani, as the actor joked that they have come to pick him up for the last stunt.

See pictures here-

Earlier KKK12 contestant Rajiv Adatia shared numerous stories on social media, offering a glimpse of the fun-filled evening with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants. He was seen munching samosas with Mr. Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal. As they moved out of the restaurant, they were joined by Jannat Zubair as well. All of them are seen enjoying their first get-together after coming back from Cape Town.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik accuses Kanika Mann of cheating in the Ostrich stunt