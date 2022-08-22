Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal and others celebrate Ganesh Utsav in Cape Town; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. It is the only reality show which ranks amongst the top 5 on the TRP charts from the time it started airing. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fear of height, water, and several other things. As the festival of Ganesh Utsav is approaching, we will see the contestants celebrating the occasion in Cape Town in the upcoming episodes.

Today, Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 featuring Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Tusha Kalia, and Rajiv Adatia. In this promo, we get to see the contestants celebrating Ganesh Utsav in Cape Town as the festival is soon approaching. At the end of this video, we see Mohit Malika and Kanika Mann hailing Ganpati Bappa Morya and ending their stunts. The caption of this promo read, "Ganesh Utsav par contestants ne ki Bappa ke naam celebrations Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

In the previous episodes, actress Sriti Jha and Jannat Zubair competed in the elimination stunt. They did an aerial stunt where they had to swing and jump on the platforms on the left and right-hand sides and take out 10 flags. Sriti couldn't keep the momentum of the swing. Rohit kept encouraging her but Sriti said that she won't be able to complete the stunt and gave up. In her goodbye speech, Sriti called Jannat "full too dhamaka" and praised her. Rohit Shetty lauded Sriti and said that he was hoping to see her in the finale and also called her 'very strong'.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been five evictions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, and Shivangi Joshi. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

