Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal discuss their 'sad' single life in this VIDEO

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal are undoubtedly the youngest and most eligible bachelors among the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants this season. The boys are putting their best feet forward in terms of fashion and swag, which is evident through their social media accounts. While Pratik rose to stardom through his stints on various reality shows, Faisal is an internet celebrity, with a massive following of 27.7 million. Their latest video on one of Akshay Kumar's popular dialogues has got netizens crushing over them.

In the video, Mr Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal are seen discussing their sad and boring single lives. Pratik wore a lemon yellow t-shirt with white pants, and shoes while Faisal looked smart in a black shirt and pant. The post was captioned: "Single life be like... (sic)" Fans dropped hilarious comments on this post and asked them to not be so sad and upset. A few even said that they are ready to accept Faisu and Pratik and they are always them for these boys.

Watch the hilarious video here

The contestants are having fun by making trending videos and enjoying the scenic locations apart from performing stunts on the show. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Pratik spoke about his participation in the show and bond with other contestants. Talking about who he thinks is his competition on the show, Pratik had said, "A person wins and loses from their own self and that's how you train your mind. This show is very different from other shows. Everyone's playing really well but I am my own competition."

Pratik Sehajpal on having his Bigg Boss friends in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

He had also spoken about having his Bigg Boss 15 friends with him in Cape Town. "To have the people I know from before over here makes me feel more comfortable. The remaining contestants are also very nice and I have developed a very good friendship with everyone for life. It's a great place to be and they are all very good people," shared Pratik Sehajpal.

