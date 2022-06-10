Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu assures Shivangi Joshi 'Main Hoon Na' in Shah Rukh Khan style; VIDEO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants have begun shooting for this reality show, and in between, they also unwind by creating some funny and trending videos. Ever since the team reached Cape Town, the contestants have been posting some refreshing reels from the scenic location. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, who is a social media influencer, and posts interesting videos, is keeping the co-contestants hooked on it too. He created a video with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's former female lead actor, Shivangi Joshi.

Mr. Faisu and Shivangi Joshi recreated a cutely romantic video on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's popular song, 'Main Hoon Na.' Dressed in multicoloured outfits, both Shivangi and Faisu coordinated with each other. The video is sure to bring smiles to their fans' faces. She posted this video with the caption: "#kkk12 #trending #trendsetter." Fans are happy to see them together and some even demanded a video of them on their song, 'Tu Mera Sanam.'

Watch Mr Faisu and Shivangi Joshi's reel here:

A few days ago, Shivangi even posted a trending reel with Jannat Zubair where they were seen goofing around and talking about boys. The video did brighten up several faces and Neha Adhvik Mahajan dropped a comment in zest that they should focus on their stunts instead. Fans were happy to see them bond with each other, and after Shivangi's video with Faisu, the fans are happy to know that Shivangi has gelled up well with Jannat and Faisu. For the uninitiated, the social media stalwarts are very good friends and Jannat refers Faisu as her "family."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Prior to this, Faisu even posted a dance video with choreographer Tushar Kalia, and has been strengthening his friendships with the co-contestants. Reportedly, Jannat and Mr Faisu are the highest-paid contestants this year. Apart from these three, the contestants seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, and Erica Packard. The first promo of the show is already out and Sriti Jha is seen playing around with snakes and crocodiles. The premiere date of this Rohit Shetty show is yet to be announced.

