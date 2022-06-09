Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu matches steps with choreographer Tushar Kalia on Pitbull's rap; VIDEO

The adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has kickstarted its shoot amid snow-capped mountains in Cape Town. The show is hosted by the maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty, and his style of hosting the show, and interacting with the contestants, has struck the right chord with the masses. The blockbuster knows the pulse of the audience and just like his films, this show is also a major hit among people of all age groups. The show offers an interesting line-up of television celebrities every year, and this year around, the list is an amalgamation of social media influencers, choreographers, and television stars.

Choreographer Tushar Kalia and influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu have been bonding well and created a dance reel for their fans. Faisal matched the steps and energy of Tushar Kalia as they grooved to American rapper Pitbull's song, 'Shake Senora.' Faisal posted this video on his Instagram and captioned it: "Wzupppp @colorstv #kkk12 #faisusquad #tusharkalia (sic)." For the unversed, Tushar Kalia revealed in one of his interviews that it was Rohit Shetty who encouraged him to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tushar had opened up about leaving behind his fiance Triveni Barman for the 55-day schedule to Cape Town. He had shared, "She is very supportive and insisted that you should do the show. I told her about its timeline, but she is very supportive, caring and said that you should do the show. She is supporting me, and I know that she is very relaxed and calm, and when she is calm, I am also very calm on the show. She knows that I am going to give my best for the show, and that’s what I am going for."

Faisal Shaikh is reported to be the highest-paid contestant

Talking about Faisal, reportedly, he is one of the highest-paid contestants along with Jannat Zubair. Earlier, Bollywoodlife had reported that Faisal has also been granted the security of staying on the show for the first six weeks.

Apart from them, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard, Aneri Vajani will be seen in action on this show.

