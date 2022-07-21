Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr. Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal bump into Rajiv Adatia, tease him for eating samosas

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the stunt-based reality show shoot has wrapped up and the contestants are back in the city. The shoot of the reality show was in Cape Town, South Africa, which went on for 50 days. The contestants received a warm welcome at their homes. The contestant Rajiv Adatia, who is like a brother to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, was seen enjoying a casual lunch with them yesterday. He also met up with Mr. Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal and Jannat Zubair in the evening.

Rajiv Adatia shared numerous stories on social media, offering a glimpse of the fun-filled evening with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants. He was seen munching samosas with Mr. Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal. As they moved out of the restaurant, they were joined by Jannat Zubair as well. All of them are seen enjoying their first get-together after coming back from Cape Town.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is full of adventurous and thrilling stunts, which have kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. The contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Mr. Faisu and others have been giving their best performances in the show.

Rajiv Adatia is loved by everyone on the show and the contestants are seen teasing him for his Hindi speaking skills on the show. In the recent episode, Rubina Dilaik had pulled a prank on him as he wrote a heartfelt letter for Rohit Shetty. But when he read it out, everyone including Rohit Shetty was left in splits, as Rubina has replaced some words in the letter which completed changed the meaning of the context.

