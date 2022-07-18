Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat gets bitten by a pig while performing a task with Tushar Kalia; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the most popular and most watched shows on TV screens. The shoot of the show was going on for past more than a month in Cape Town, South Africa. Every weekend, audiences get to see their favourite celebs performing gruesome stunts and the competition of this season is intensifying with each passing day. This week the ‘Khatra’ goes a notch higher as host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’.

Nishant and Tushar perform a stunt with the pigs

Today, Colors TV shared a promo on its Instagram handle in which we can see Tushar and Nishant are allocated a stunt by Rohit Shetty. In this stunt, they are packed with many pigs in a small cage and the two are seen crawling between these pigs. Suddenly, one of the pigs can be seen aggressively biting Nishant after which his partner Tushar asks for help. Rubina, Kanika, and other contestants are shocked after seeing this incident. The caption of this promo read, "Pigs ke beech phase Nishant aur Tushar, kaise karenge iss raste ko paar? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

The contestants of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The stunt reality show started airing on July 2. The show has been quite an entertainer till now and people are liking the stunts performed by the contestants. Till now there have been two evictions, Erica Packard and Aneri Vajani.

