Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat, Mr. Faisu & Sriti Jha struggle to perform gruesome stunts; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and has remained consistent on the TRP charts in the reality genre. The contestants' entertaining banter, Rohit Shetty's amazing hosting skills, and spine-chilling stunts performed by the celebs are some of the factors which make Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 the top-rated reality show on Indian Television screens. Every week the fans are on the edge of their seats to watch their favorite celebrity battle some challenging stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 new promo:

Today, Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 giving a glimpse of what the audience will get to watch in the forthcoming episode. In this promo, we see the contestants divided into two teams yellow and red, and are marching their way. The yellow team member Tushar Kalia then sings a jingle and states how Nishant's knee has been hurt while performing a water task. During this, we get to see a scene of Nishant Bhat performing a stunt.

Then there is a glimpse of the red team member Mohit Malik mentioning how Faisu will bravely give a fight to every stunt even if he gets injured. And here we get to see a sight of Faisal Shaikh performing a high voltage current stunt. Again, Tushar is seen teasing Sriti Jha as he sings the rhyme and says that despite whatever happens, Sriti will make sure to complete every stunt. Here, we see Sriti struggling to complete a stunt as she is surrounded by creepy crawlies.

Click here to watch the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

The caption of this promo read, "Iss hafte khatron ko face karne ke liye, khiladiyon ne teams mein kiya kuch aisa special march Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Till now there have been four evictions, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi and Pratik Sehajpal. At present, the contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair.

