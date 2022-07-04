Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat receives praises from fans after winning first stunt against Erika Packard

Nishant Bhat is an ace choreographer who came to the limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. He is presently seen as a contestant on the reality show Khaton Ke Khiladi 12 and shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, along with other contestants and host Rohit Shetty. Post spreading his entertainment-filled performance in Bigg boss 15, Nishant Bhat, has gathered millions of hearts as he has performed and come out victorious in the first task allocated in Khaton Ke Khiladi 12. In the first stunt assigned, Nishant competed against his co-contestant Erika Packard.

As per the instructions, Nishant and Erika were supposed to unlock a queue of tiers that were attached to the truck. Both were asked to sit on the last tier, and by unlocking each tier they had to move ahead. But the major twist of this task was they had to unlock these tiers while the truck was moving at a massive speed. Whoever unlocked all the tiers, including the last one and reached the truck while it moved would be declared as the winner. Erika gave her best shot but unfortunately couldn't complete the task as she lost the tier queue after unlocking a tier. Due to this, Erika had to run behind the truck while it was moving. Meanwhile, Nishant aced at this stunt and unlocked all the tiers, and climbed on the moving truck successfully. While performing this stunt, Nishant also received severe injuries but still he completed the task and was declared the winner of his first stunt.

After watching this breakthrough performance of Nishant, his fans can't stop praising him for his dedication and fearlessness.

Check out the tweets for Nishant

Nishant's fun banter with host Rohit Shetty too kept the fans hooked as the star was seen sharing an electrifying video on social media in where he was getting shocks while performing a dance number. Sharing the video on Instagram Nishant stated, “What an electrifying start to a power packed season #kkk12"

Apart from Nishant, the show will also feature contestants Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Surbhi Jha, and Shivangi Joshi, among many others.

