Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat teaches 'Vada Pav song' in Marathi to local African dancers; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants are all set to unveil their fearless avatar as they will be seen performing gruesome stunts on the show. Like every year, this season also has an interesting mix of celebrities who will be seen channeling their inner Khiladi and will perform dangerous stunts assigned by the host Rohit Shetty. But apart from the stunts, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to have fun and explore Cape Town. Nishant Bhat, who is one of the contestants, seems to be unstoppable when it comes to making his spot in the most anticipated and dangerous show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'.

Not only with acing while performing stunts but Nishant has also been entertaining his fans and fellow contestants. Nishant recently shared a video on his Instagram handle grooving on an Afro dance number with some African friends with a twist of a self-made Marathi song. In the video, Nishant is seen dancing his heart out with a bunch of Africans, and in the caption, he wrote, “You can take the boi out of Mumbai but not the Mumbai out of this boi!!! Being vocal with the locals". Several celebs have reacted hilariously to Nishant's video and have dropped laughing emojis.

Earlier, while gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Nishant had opened up about his phobias and revealed, “If I talk about my phobias, I have not done anything as such in my life - I am not an adventurous person. I am a chill guy. I like to go to Goa, I like sleeping, eating, chilling, and of course dancing. Besides that I have not done anything adventurous in my life. Maximum that I have done is paragliding with a trainer. But apart from that, I am scared of every single thing on this planet, and I have never tried it,” laughs Nishant.

However, it will be interesting to witness Nishant's journey once the show starts airing. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on TV screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

