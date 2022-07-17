Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you think Aneri Vajani should be given a second chance? VOTE & tell us

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has made its way to the top 5 shows on the TRP list, within a few days of its launch. The show has a massive fan following and people love to see their favorite celebs perform exciting stunts on the show. This week the ‘Khatra’ goes a notch higher as host Rohit Shetty will bring twists and turns at every step to ensure this year’s promise ‘Bachke kahan jayega, khatra kahi se bhi aayega’. With every week's stunts performed by the contestants, one contestant gets eliminated due to poor performance. This week, actress Aneri Vajani has been eliminated from the game.

In the episode of Rohit Shetty's show, the contestants gear up to face the torture like never before. In the previous seasons, the contestants only used to face torture during the stunts, but this season for the first time, the contenders will face it even before action begins. Coping up to this year’s theme, the contestants are shocked to see themselves kidnapped in the middle of the night and brought to a stunt location.

It is then revealed that in this ‘Atyachaar Week’, the contestants have to stay in the ‘Atyachaari tents’ where they will have to live with barely any comfort. The ones who pass the stunt will get access to the ‘Luxury tents’ that have all the amenities. In this crucial challenge, the contestants have to face all kinds of atyachaar, right from being hung upside down in the ‘Tea-bag Stunt’ to eating a ‘specially’ prepped African cuisine that they’re not used to. This week tested their mental and physical endurance to the very hilt. Though Aneri Vajani is a strong contestant, she could not pass the elimination round and had to face eviction.

