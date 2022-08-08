Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you think Chetna Pande should get a second chance in the show? Vote

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has maintained its spot among the top 5 most watched shows on Telly screens since it has been launched. The show has a massive fan following, and people are enjoying the thrilling and adventurous stunts performed by the contestants. Rohit Shetty hosted show has kept the audience engaged with the daring stunts performed by the contestants. As per the recent developments, actress Chetna Pande has been eliminated from the show yesterday.

For the elimination task, captain Mohit Malik from the red team chose Rubina Dilaik for the stunt while captain Tushar Kalia gave Chetna Pande's name. They both had to perform an underwater stunt. There was a tumbler that kept rolling in the water and it had 20 flags attached to it. The contestant had to go inside and while the tumbler rolled they had to unhook those 10 flags. However, Chetna aborted the stunt and thus got evicted. While bidding her adieu, Rohit Shetty called Chetna a "tough girl".

Earlier, talking about why she chose to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Chetna had told Indianexpress.com, "My dad has worked really hard on me to make me a tough girl. He also wanted me to join the army and would push me to take up adventure and challenges. He is the happiest to see me on the show. And I too want to make him feel proud of my performance."

