Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you think Erika Packard should be given a second chance in the show? VOTE

The most awaited adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 started airing on July 2. The first episode of the show was watched in large numbers and it was a massive hit. The show was loved by the audience for the exciting stunts performed by the contestants. It is set in Cape Town and is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The contestants of this season performed some gruesome stunts. However, Erica Packard became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Erica Packard pitted against Nishant Bhat for her very first stunt. Nishant performed the stunt like a pro and emerged as the winner. Erika made sure to show her power-packed side and gave a tough fight to Nishant. However, she failed in the task and got the 'fear fanda'. Later she fought against Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia, but she lost in that also. For the elimination task, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik and Jannat Zubair lost their first stunt and had to perform again. Erika was later eliminated from the show due to her poor performance. The contestants had to pick up crocodiles and put them in cages.

Now the contestants left in the show are Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Kanika Mann.

To note, Erika Packard is an Indian model and social media influencer. She is the daughter of the yesteryear Bollywood villain Gavin Packard. She was in the news for dating Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor for almost a decade.

We have conducted a poll to know if the audience believes that Erica Packard deserves a second chance in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Vote now to give your opinion!

