Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you want to see Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha again on the show? VOTE

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is presently one of the most-watched and highly impressive reality shows on the telly screens. The show has a massive fan following owing to its daring stunts and thrilling activities, and the audience is usually very excited to watch their favorite celebrities perform stunts. In one of the most shocking eliminations, telly actress Sriti Jha got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 yesterday (August 21).

Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is becoming tougher and more challenging with every passing week. During the episode, Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha performed a partner stunt where Sriti was in the water, and Rajiv had to take out keys from the electric box. She couldn't stay under the water for a longer time and aborted the stunt. Upon this, host Rohit Shetty was left shocked but Sriti said that she got mentally blocked and couldn't perform. This took Sriti straight into the elimination round.

Originally, Sriti Jha and Mohit Malik were supposed to perform the elimination stunt but Kanika Mann, who had the K medal, saved Mohit and swapped him with Jannat Zubair. Now, Sriti locked horns with Jannat. They did an aerial stunt where they had to swing and jump on the platforms on the left and right-hand sides and take out 10 flags. Sriti couldn't keep the momentum of the swing. Rohit kept encouraging her but Sriti said that she won't be able to complete the stunt and gave up.

In her goodbye speech, Sriti called Jannat "full too dhamaka" and praised her. Rohit Shetty lauded Sriti and said that he was hoping to see her in the finale. The filmmaker called her 'very strong' and also asked her to teach him Dragon staff once they are back in Mumbai.

