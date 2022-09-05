Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal should have performed the task before giving up?

Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has got a strong fan following and with each passing week, it is becoming more interesting. In the recent episode aired yesterday, contestant Pratik Sehajpal got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 for the second time. It was his second stint in the show as he made a comeback in the show after getting evicted. Pratik Sehajpal had to bid adieu to Rohit Shetty hosted show as he gave up before even doing the stunts.

For the first round, Pratik Sehajpal had to do a height-based stunt which also involved swimming. However, he aborted the task owing to his fear. Then, he could not perform the second task well. Then, in the elimination task, he had to lock horns with Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik. However, Pratik aborted the task and had to say goodbye to the show.

Pratik Sehajpal had shared in an interview that being physically strong helps in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he said, "Physical exercise is not important in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. At times, due to over-working out your body becomes stiff, and if in one of the tasks when you require flexibility, it doesn't help you because the movement isn't happening. Staying physically active is important but it's not necessary that you only have to do gymming. One has to monitor their diet, sleep, and water intake essentially. Building stamina and endurance is of utmost importance."

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time this year and the show premiered on July 02. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, among others.

