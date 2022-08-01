Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 POLL: Do you want to see evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal back on the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the top-rated reality shows and has maintained its consistency for the past four weeks. The show's host Rohit Shetty penned a note too, to express his gratitude to the audience. Out of the 14 contestants that participated in this stunt-based reality show, and after Pratik Sehajpal's elimination, only 10 contestants are left. They are divided into two groups of 5 as the relay week continues. Pratik aborted the task after he complained of vertigo.

Pratik Sehajpal was in the elimination round along with Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair. The stunt involved three rotators in the middle of the sea and the contestant had to jump from one rotator on to another, and unplug all the flags one by one each. Kanika Mann managed to take out 1 flag whereas Jannat Zubair jumped in the water after she lost her balance and got hung on the wing of the rotator. Pratik went last to do the stunt, and before the task, host Rohit Shetty pumped him up.

Pratik complained of vertigo

However, before beginning the task, Pratik Sehajpal asked for a sip of water from the crew and they all encouraged him to give his best. Pratik sat on the first wing of the rotator and couldn't gather the will to stand up and jump. He complained of feeling dizzy and vertigo. Host Rohit Shetty asked him to at least give it a shot because the height is extremely less. Pratik, who looked very scared didn't agree on trying, and said 'abort.' Due to this, he had to leave the show.

Rohit's parting words to Pratik

Rohit praised Pratik and said that he's a "good boy" and wished him luck for his future. After the eviction episode was aired on television, Pratik took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "kaaash..." (I wish...) Reality shows usually have a format of getting wild card contestants in the middle of the show to amp up the competition. Would you wish to see Pratik Sehajpal back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Vote below and let us know:

